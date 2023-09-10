Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.11 EPS.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $143.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $154.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,630,201.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 238,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.