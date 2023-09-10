Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Autodesk, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Autodesk in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the software company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Autodesk’s current full-year earnings is $4.67 per share.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

ADSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.28.

Shares of ADSK opened at $219.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.46 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

