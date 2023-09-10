Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Decreased by Analyst

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BJ. Loop Capital lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.79.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.12. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $80.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.