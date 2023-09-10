Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Reduced by Zacks Research (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Macy’s in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.27. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $386,505.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,899.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,822 shares of company stock valued at $838,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

