Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Reduced by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.2 %

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 13.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,315,000 after buying an additional 68,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $1,593,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.