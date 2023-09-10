Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cytosorbents Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research report issued on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi expects that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 72.71% and a negative return on equity of 82.93%. The business had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTSO. StockNews.com started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of CTSO stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.77. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,593,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 82,682 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 8.4% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,754,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,284,000 after acquiring an additional 212,879 shares during the period. Avenir Corp raised its position in Cytosorbents by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 2,447,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 132,235 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cytosorbents by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,218,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 234,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

