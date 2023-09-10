Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.86) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $23.98 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.74 and a 1-year high of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 14,227 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,649,253.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $52,160.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,242,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,660,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,083 shares of company stock worth $972,610 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

