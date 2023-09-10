RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $460.00 to $440.00. The stock had previously closed at $368.55, but opened at $336.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. RH shares last traded at $330.25, with a volume of 553,213 shares.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RH from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on RH from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 93.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $367.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18.
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.
