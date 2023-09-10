Roku, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Roku’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ROKU. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49. Roku has a one year low of $38.26 and a one year high of $98.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,430 shares of company stock worth $1,487,351 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Roku by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

