Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ROKU. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Roku from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Roku has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $197,629.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roku by 14.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 4.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

