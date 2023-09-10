Rumble (RUM) versus Its Competitors Critical Review

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) is one of 109 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rumble to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Rumble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rumble and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rumble Competitors 900 4183 9658 269 2.62

Risk & Volatility

Rumble currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.54%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Rumble’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than its peers.

Rumble has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble’s peers have a beta of 1.31, meaning that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rumble and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million -$11.40 million -23.73 Rumble Competitors $9.77 billion $1.47 billion 14.94

Rumble’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Rumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -82.86% -20.57% -18.22% Rumble Competitors -153.63% -23.41% -9.21%

Summary

Rumble peers beat Rumble on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

