Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $49.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.57.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.14. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $37,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $509,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

