Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Up 63.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $189.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Signature Bank by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,303.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

