Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $40.36, but opened at $45.81. Smartsheet shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 2,316,610 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.80.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

