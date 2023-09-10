Smartsheet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 7,663 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 337% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,754 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $43.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 28.15% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smartsheet

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.