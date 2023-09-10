Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Research Coverage Started at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Sportradar Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Sportradar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

SRAD opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.50 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 58,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,917,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,994 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

