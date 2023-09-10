Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH) vs. TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Head-To-Head Contrast

TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) and Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TDH and Steakholder Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH $3.10 million 4.16 $800,000.00 N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.49

TDH has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

TDH has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TDH and Steakholder Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A

Steakholder Foods has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.15%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than TDH.

Profitability

This table compares TDH and Steakholder Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH N/A N/A N/A Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of TDH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TDH beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

