Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance
SNCR stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
About Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
