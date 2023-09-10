Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

SNCR stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

About Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 938,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 63,607 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 105,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 225,704 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

