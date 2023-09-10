Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

