Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Insider Acquires £20,700 in Stock

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) insider Edward Buttery purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,700 ($26,142.97).

LON TMIP opened at GBX 67 ($0.85) on Friday. Taylor Maritime Investments Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 67 ($0.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 119 ($1.50). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 82.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

