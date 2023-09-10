TD Securities Reiterates C$1.10 Price Target for Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY)

TD Securities set a C$1.10 price target on Faraday Copper (TSE:FDY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Faraday Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Faraday Copper from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.
Faraday Copper Stock Down 1.4 %
About Faraday Copper
Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.
