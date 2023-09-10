TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) and iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) Head-To-Head Analysis

iTeknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH – Get Free Report) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for iTeknik and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iTeknik 0 0 0 0 N/A TDCX 0 1 1 0 2.50

TDCX has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 36.92%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iTeknik N/A N/A N/A TDCX 16.37% 18.68% 15.55%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares iTeknik and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

iTeknik has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iTeknik and TDCX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iTeknik N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TDCX $493.92 million 1.69 $78.04 million $0.56 10.30

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than iTeknik.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TDCX beats iTeknik on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iTeknik

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About TDCX

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

