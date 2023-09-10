The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $211.04 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $210.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $154.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $147.18 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

