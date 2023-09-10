Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $84.24 and last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 215132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.07.

The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toro Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

