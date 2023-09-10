Traders Buy Large Volume of CymaBay Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 6,655 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the average daily volume of 1,147 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading upped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of CBAY opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $17.38.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. On average, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CymaBay Therapeutics

In related news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $177,471.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,189 shares of company stock worth $1,103,010 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after acquiring an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,571 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after acquiring an additional 47,146 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

