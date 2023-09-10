Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Nick Roberts Buys 19 Shares

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) insider Nick Roberts acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.23) per share, for a total transaction of £153.90 ($194.37).

Nick Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Nick Roberts bought 17 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 863 ($10.90) per share, for a total transaction of £146.71 ($185.29).

On Monday, July 10th, Nick Roberts purchased 19 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.03) per share, with a total value of £150.86 ($190.53).

Travis Perkins Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 813.40 ($10.27) on Friday. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 707.80 ($8.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,196.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 849.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 895.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.30.

Travis Perkins Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,735.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 955 ($12.06) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.19) to GBX 850 ($10.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.74) to GBX 780 ($9.85) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.81) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 988.50 ($12.48).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPK

About Travis Perkins

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.