TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.30, but opened at $45.50. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 11,724 shares.

Specifically, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $410,265.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,356.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Hunter sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $410,265.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,356.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc bought 87,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares in the company, valued at $217,258,639.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $843.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $31,746,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,739.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 521,847 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,767,000 after acquiring an additional 371,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 882.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.