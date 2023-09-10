trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for trivago in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. B. Riley analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for trivago’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRVG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of trivago from $1.25 to $1.16 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.13 on Friday. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $386.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.57.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth $3,353,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth about $2,418,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of trivago by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 750,332 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of trivago by 476.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 704,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

