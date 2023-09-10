Truist Financial Cuts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $57.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.93.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $47.29.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $324,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 381.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

