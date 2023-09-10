Truist Financial Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $275.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.31.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $244.38 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $246.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.26 and a 200-day moving average of $212.70.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,682 shares of company stock worth $4,085,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,368,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,016,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

