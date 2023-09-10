Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Vaxart Stock Performance

Shares of VXRT stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vaxart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vaxart in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Vaxart by 165.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Vaxart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.