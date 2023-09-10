Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Vaxart Stock Performance
Shares of VXRT stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.64.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Vaxart
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase II clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine, an oral vaccine platform, which is in preclinical stage; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine that targets HPV 16 and HPV 18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical dysplasia.
