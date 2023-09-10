vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
VTVT stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.26.
vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
