vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

VTVT stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. vTv Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.26.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

