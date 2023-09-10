Wedbush Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $100.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROKU. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered Roku from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Roku from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.17.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $83.47 on Thursday. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 20.54% and a negative return on equity of 25.15%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total transaction of $521,842.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,355.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,905.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,351. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Roku by 693.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Roku during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 58.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

