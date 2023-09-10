Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report released on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of FL stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

