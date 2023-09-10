Zacks Research Comments on InterDigital, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.22 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 33.91%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $80.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $40.23 and a 52 week high of $98.69.

In related news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $416,146.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Eric Cohen sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total transaction of $416,146.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,438.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,305.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,343 shares of company stock valued at $502,013 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $2,047,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 26.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

