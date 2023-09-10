Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.20. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

DY has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.40.

DY stock opened at $97.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.16. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,502,000 after buying an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after acquiring an additional 96,268 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,032,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

