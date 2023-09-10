Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for WEX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. The consensus estimate for WEX’s current full-year earnings is $12.27 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.38.

Shares of WEX opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. WEX has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,499.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,989,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WEX by 3.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after purchasing an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

