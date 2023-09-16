10,599 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,599 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $140.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock worth $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

