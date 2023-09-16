1,339 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after acquiring an additional 108,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,593,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total transaction of $501,070.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $185.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $189.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

