14,700 Shares in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 169,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 91,283 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,572,000 after acquiring an additional 58,963 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NSSC stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.59. The stock has a market cap of $862.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.16. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

See Also

