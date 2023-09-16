1,957 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Entegris by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Entegris by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.87. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $114.47.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.80 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 2.48%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $182,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

