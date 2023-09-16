2,049 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.49 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5,071.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $104.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

