399 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Bought by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $505.00 to $614.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $715.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $577.64.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $522.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $542.37 and a 200-day moving average of $495.86. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

