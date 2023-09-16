429 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 429 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,148,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 81.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.64.

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $522.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $542.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $568.47.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

