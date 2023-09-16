4,390 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after buying an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TTD opened at $83.38 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.70, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,464,542.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $227,834.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,627 shares of company stock worth $6,204,371 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TTD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.