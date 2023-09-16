694 Shares in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 3.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.36.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $301.12 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.43 and a 200 day moving average of $295.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.