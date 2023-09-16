777 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $396.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.73 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $431.73 and its 200-day moving average is $383.16.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

