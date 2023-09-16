8,370 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pentair by 382.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR stock opened at $66.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.74. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $71.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

