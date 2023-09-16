972 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 972 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock opened at $204.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $194.05 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.60 and its 200 day moving average is $214.87. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

