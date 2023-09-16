A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,937,378.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $66.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.55. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

